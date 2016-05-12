May 12 WELL MADE YEDANG Co.,Ltd. :

* Says it sells its entire 7,800 shares of an entertainment firm

* Says transaction amount of 2,418 million won

* Transaction settlement date of May 12

* To hold 0 pct stake in the target company, after the transaction

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Ui7Xos

