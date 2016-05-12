BRIEF-Destiny Media Technologies Q2 revenue rose 2 percent
* Destiny Media Technologies Inc announces second quarter fiscal year 2017 results
May 12 WELL MADE YEDANG Co.,Ltd. :
* Says it sells its entire 7,800 shares of an entertainment firm
* Says transaction amount of 2,418 million won
* Transaction settlement date of May 12
* To hold 0 pct stake in the target company, after the transaction
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Ui7Xos
* Cherokee Inc - anticipates total revenues will be materially higher in Q4 & FY ended Jan. 28, 2017 as compared to corresponding periods of prior year