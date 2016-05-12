BRIEF-Destiny Media Technologies Q2 revenue rose 2 percent
* Destiny Media Technologies Inc announces second quarter fiscal year 2017 results
May 12 WELL MADE YEDANG Co.,Ltd. :
* Says it appoints Shim Jae Hyeon as co-chief executive officer (co-CEO), effective May 12
* Says Park Hyeon Seo, the company's current CEO, will begin to serve as co-CEO
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Hv2LDx
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Cherokee Inc - anticipates total revenues will be materially higher in Q4 & FY ended Jan. 28, 2017 as compared to corresponding periods of prior year