May 12 WELL MADE YEDANG Co.,Ltd.

* Says it appoints Shim Jae Hyeon as co-chief executive officer (co-CEO), effective May 12

* Says Park Hyeon Seo, the company's current CEO, will begin to serve as co-CEO

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Hv2LDx

