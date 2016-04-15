April 15 Piper Jaffray cut its rating on Wells Fargo & Co to "underweight" from "neutral" citing concerns about the bank's credit costs.

The downgrade comes a day after Wells Fargo reported a 7 percent decline in quarterly profit.

The bank has set aside more than $1 billion in the quarter to cover bad loans, saying its energy portfolio remained under "significant stress."

"Wells Fargo aggressively grew its energy portfolio over the past several years and we expect auto credit to see incremental pressure through 2016 and into 2017," analyst Kevin Barker wrote in a note to clients.

Barker predicts the bank will implement a cost-cutting plan to try to make up for weakness in revenue. He cut his price target on Wells Fargo's stock to $44 from $47.

Of 33 analysts tracked by Reuters who cover Wells Fargo, 19 recommend investors buy the stock, five recommend selling it, and nine recommend keeping holdings steady. The median price target is $57.

Its shares were trading down 1.1 percent at $48.23 in morning trading. Through Thursday's close the stock has lost 10.3 percent in value in 2016. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)