BRIEF-Okta announces pricing of initial public offering
* Says initial public offering of 11.0 million shares priced at $17.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 5 WellCare Health Plans Inc's quarterly revenue rose 10.5 percent as the health insurer added more members under its Medicaid plans for low-income families.
The company reported a net income of $51.7 million, or $1.17 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $7.5 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $3.48 billion from $3.15 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Xtant Medical Holdings - On March 31, Bacterin International and Co, unit of co, entered twelfth amendment,waiver to amended restated credit deal
* NQ Mobile Inc. reports unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016