* 2nd-qtr profit $1.34/share vs est. $0.96
* Medicaid memberships rise 10.8 pct
* Shares rise as much as 9.6 pct
(Adds details from conference call; updates shares)
By Amrutha Penumudi
Aug 5 WellCare Health Plans Inc raised
its full-year adjusted profit forecast and said it was
interested in buying healthcare insurance plans that might be
put on the block as the industry consolidates.
Companies in the U.S. managed care industry are looking to
gain scale to cut costs and negotiate better prices with
healthcare providers as Obamacare brings more people under
insurance coverage.
Shares of WellCare, which also reported better-than-expected
quarterly profit and revenue, rose as much as 9.6 percent on
Wednesday.
The company said it would focus on building scale in its
existing markets in the United States, but was open to entering
new markets. WellCare currently has greater presence in Florida,
Georgia and Kentucky.
Last month, Anthem Inc said it would buy Cigna Corp
and Aetna Inc announced the acquisition of Humana
Inc.
The deals could present acquisition opportunities for
WellCare and rival Centene Corp as Anthem and Aetna
might have to sell some Medicare Advantage plans to satisfy
antitrust regulators.
Centene, which has said it was looking to buy Medicare
Advantage plans, is also acquiring Health Net Inc for
$6.3 billion to scale up its government plans business.
WellCare raised its adjusted earnings forecast for 2015 to
$3.30-$3.45 per share from $3.15-$3.40.
Memberships in the company's Medicaid plans, which offer
government-sponsored insurance to low-income families, rose 10.8
percent to 2.4 million in the second quarter. Adjusted medical
benefits ratio, the share of premium WellCare spends on claims,
improved to 88.8 percent from 93.5 percent in the business.
WellCare reported net income of $51.7 million, or $1.17 per
share, for the quarter ended June 30 compared with a loss of
$7.5 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.34 per share.
Revenue rose 10.5 percent to $3.48 billion.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 96 cents per
share and revenue of $3.45 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
WellCare's shares were up 8.6 percent at $86.99 in late
morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Up to Tuesday's
close, the stock had risen 33 percent in the past 12 months.
(Editing by Don Sebastian and Kirti Pandey)