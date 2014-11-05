Nov 5 Health insurer WellCare Health Plans Inc
reported a better-than-expected adjusted profit for the
third quarter, driven by a 43 percent increase in membership.
Net profit fell to $19.3 million, or 44 cents per share,
from $64 million, or $1.45 per share, from a year earlier.
Excluding items, net profit was 77 cents per share, compared
with average analyst estimate of 69 cents, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Premium revenue rose 35 percent to $3.3 billion, beating
estimate of $3.28 billion.
WellCare's medical benefit expenses rose 40 percent to $3
billion.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)