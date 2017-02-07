Feb 7 WellCare Health Plans Inc's fourth-quarter profit more than tripled, driven by a rise in enrolments in its Medicaid plans for low-income families.

The U.S. health insurer's net income rose to $44.9 million, or $1 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, from $13.0 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.

WellCare, which focuses on government-backed health plans, said revenue rose to $3.52 billion from $3.50 billion. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)