Oct 31 WellCare Health Plans Inc
reported a quarterly profit below market estimates and cut its
full-year earnings forecast after its Medicaid insurance program
in Kentucky performed below expectations.
WellCare's Medicaid claims rose to 91 percent of premium
revenue in the quarter from 80 percent a year ago primarily on
higher costs associated with Medicaid plans offered in Kentucky.
High costs in plans offered in Kentucky have hurt WellCare
and other insurers such as Coventry Health Care Inc,
Centene Corp and Molina Healthcare.
Centene said earlier this month it would stop offering
Medicaid cover in Kentucky by 2013.
WellCare also took a charge of $18 million in the third
quarter related to a settlement with the Centers for Medicare &
Medicaid Services in Georgia.
Medicaid is a health program run by the U.S. government for
the poor, while Medicare caters to the elderly.
The health insurer, which also competes with Cigna Corp
and Aetna Inc, kept its full-year premium revenue
forecast unchanged at about $7.15 billion to $7.20 billion.
However, it cut its adjusted earnings forecast to $4.90 to
$5.05 per share for 2012 from $5.25 to $5.45 per share.
Analysts are expecting a full-year profit of $5.40 per
share, on revenue of $7.24 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company's third-quarter net income fell to $38.3
million, or 87 cents per share, from $88.3 million, or $2.03 per
share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, it earned $1.05 per share. Revenue
rose 18 percent to $1.82 billion.
Analysts expected a profit of $1.47 per share on revenue of
$1.83 billion.
WellCare also bought UnitedHealth's Medicaid Business in
South Carolina on Wednesday, adding 65,000 Medicaid memberships.
The Tampa, Florida-based insurer's shares, which have lost
about 16 percent in the last three months, closed at $55.23 on
Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.