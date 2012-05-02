* Q1 adj EPS $1.32 vs est $0.54
* Sees 2012 adj EPS $5.20-$5.40 vs est $4.66 per share
* Sees 2012 revenue $7.0 bln-$7.1 bln vs est $7.03 bln
* Shares up 7 percent
May 2 Health insurer WellCare Health Plans Inc
posted a quarterly profit that handily beat analysts'
expectations on higher premium revenue and lower costs, and it
raised its full-year outlook.
The company's first-quarter net income rose to $51.2
million, or $1.18 per share, from $21.3 million, or 50 cents per
share, a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, the company
earned $1.32 per share.
Revenue rose 21 percent to $1.79 billion, with premium
revenue up 22 percent.
Analysts had expected a profit of 54 cents per share on
revenue of $1.73 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Health insurers generally posted higher-than-expected profit
in 2011, as Americans' low use of medical services kept claim
costs low. The picture has been more mixed in the first-quarter,
with Aetna Inc, Coventry Health Care Inc and
Humana Inc all falling short of analysts' estimates.
Earlier on Wednesday, Amerigroup Corp reported a 50
percent drop in profit, that still beat market estimates.
WellCare, which also competes with Cigna Corp and
UnitedHealth Group Inc, said it sees adjusted earnings
of $5.20-$5.40 per share for 2012, up from its prior forecast of
$4.40-$4.60 per share.
Tampa, Florida-based WellCare's shares, which have slipped 2
percent over the last three months, were up 7 percent at $64.98
on Wednesday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.
Amerigroup Corp's shares were up 8 percent at $67.93 on the
same exchange.
(Reporting by Vidya P L Nathan in Bangalore and Lewis
Krauskopf; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)