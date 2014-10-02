Oct 2 U.S. health insurer WellPoint Inc
increased its share repurchase authorization by $5 billion,
taking the total program to $6 billion, the company said in a
regulatory filing.
WellPoint's shares were up 1 percent after closing at
$118.45 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.
WellPoint, which runs Anthem and Empire Blue Cross Blue
Shield Plans, said the authorization is for a multi-year period.
(1.usa.gov/1oFGu5U)
The company plans to change its corporate name to Anthem Inc
effective next month.
(Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Don Sebastian)