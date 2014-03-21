Five ways to bet on water -Barron's
NEW YORK, March 19 Calling water "one of the most appealing long-term investments," Barron's recommended five bets on related securities in an article published Sunday.
March 21 Wellpoint Inc Chief Executive Officer Joseph Swedish said on Friday the company is participating in 14 national private exchanges for insurance sales and that 100,000 of its plan members have enrolled in coverage through them.
Private exchanges are online marketplaces that some corporations are using to provide benefits for retirees and employees. They are separate from the online marketplaces created as part of U.S. President Barack Obama's national healthcare reform law but are seen as a new way for corporations to provide benefits.
Swedish spoke during a meeting with investors that was webcast. (Reporting by Caroline Humer)
NEW YORK, March 19 Calling water "one of the most appealing long-term investments," Barron's recommended five bets on related securities in an article published Sunday.
WASHINGTON, March 19 A newer class of type 2 diabetes drugs significantly cut the risk of death and hospitalization for heart failure compared with other medicines for the disease, according to data released on Sunday from a so-called real world study sponsored by AstraZeneca.
ANKARA, March 19 Turkey on Sunday accused Germany of supporting the network of a U.S.-based Muslim cleric it blames for last year's attempted coup, comments likely to aggravate a diplomatic feud between the two countries.