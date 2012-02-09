Feb 8 WellPoint Inc, the No. 2
U.S. health insurer by market value, terminated the services of
its consumer business Chief Executive Brian Sassi, according to
the company's filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission
on Wednesday.
WellPoint had warned in July that surprisingly high claims
from a Medicare plan in California would impact earnings in
2011. And when it announced fourth-quarter results, WellPoint
said its consumer business segment was hurt by high claims in
its Medicare plans for the elderly.
On Wednesday, the company did not provide a reason for
terminating the services of Sassi.
However, Susquehanna Financial Group analyst Chris Rigg said
in a note to clients that after speaking with the company he was
left with the impression that Sassi's termination was due to
"multiple years of underperformance in the division."
"While management turnover has been an issue for the company
in recent years, we do not believe the announcement signals 2012
EPS guidance is at risk," Rigg added.
Wellpoint said in the filing that Sassi will remain employed
until the early part of March 2012 to assist in the transition
of his duties.
(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)