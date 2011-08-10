Aug 10 WellPoint Inc WLP.N on Wednesday sold $1.1 billion of senior unsecured notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Citigroup and UBS were the joint active bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: WELLPOINT INC TRANCHE 1 AMT $400 MLN COUPON 2.375 PCT MATURITY 2/15/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.53 FIRST PAY 2/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 2.467 PCT SETTLEMENT 8/15/2011 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 155 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $700 MLN COUPON 3.70 PCT MATURITY 8/15/2021 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.884 FIRST PAY 2/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 3.714 PCT SETTLEMENT 8/15/2011 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 160 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS