July 11 Health insurer WellPoint Inc
will pay $1.7 million for violating privacy laws by allowing
health and other personal information from hundreds of thousands
of people to be accessed without authorization over the
Internet, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said
on Thursday.
A report from HHS indicated that security weaknesses in an
online application database exposed information for 612,402
individuals. Data included their names, dates of birth,
addresses, Social Security numbers, telephone numbers and health
information.
An investigation indicated that WellPoint did not implement
appropriate administrative and technical safeguards.