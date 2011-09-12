(Adds details)

Sept 12 U.S. health insurer WellPoint Inc and computer giant IBM agreed to commercially use IBM's Watson technology that could help physicians identify best treatment options.

The new system being developed will have the ability to look at massive amounts of medical literature and arrive at best treatment solutions, the companies said in a statement.

WellPoint expects to employ Watson technology, named after IBM founder Thomas Watson, early next year and would work with select physician groups in clinical pilots.