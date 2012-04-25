GLOBAL-MARKETS-Trump rally gives way to caution as Yellen testimony looms
* Dollar pressured after Trump's national security aide quits
April 25 WellPoint Inc posted a decline in profit as membership fell, but the health insurer's results topped Wall Street's target and the company raised its outlook.
The No. 2 health insurer by market value said net income fell to $856.5 million, or $2.53 per share, from $926.6 million, or $2.44 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, earnings per share of $2.34 topped the average estimate of analysts by 7 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Futures: Dow down 2 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq up 0.25 pts
