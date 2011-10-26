* WellPoint interested in Medicare even after CareMore-CFO

* WellPoint Q3 EPS $1.77 vs $1.68 Wall Street estimate

* Raises FY EPS forecast to $6.90-$7.00

* Shares up 4.3 percent (Updates throughout after CFO interview, earnings report)

By Lewis Krauskopf and Debra Sherman

Oct 26 Health insurer deal-making should heat up as buyers seek scale and assets become scarce, WellPoint Inc's WLP.N chief financial officer said on Wednesday, two days after the industry's biggest deal in six years.

Rival Cigna Corp (CI.N) struck a $3.8 billion deal on Monday to buy HealthSpring Inc HS.N to jump-start its business selling Medicare plans for the elderly, signaling a potential increase in merger activity. [ID:nN1E79N08U]

"As prices are moving up and people are seeing the landscape and starting to realize assets are getting gobbled up, there's only going to be a few more people left at the dance," WellPoint CFO Wayne DeVeydt told Reuters. "It kind of forces people to participate a little bit more."

Asked if he thought the industry would see a pick-up in deals, DeVeydt said, "I do ... I think it will be all types."

Earlier on Wednesday, WellPoint posted growth in membership from employers and the Medicare program for the elderly that boosted its quarterly profit above investor expectations.

WellPoint, the No. 2 U.S. health insurer by market value, also raised its profit forecast for 2011 and said it expects earnings to rise in 2012, sending its shares more than 4 percent higher.

WellPoint's increases in its Medicare plans were helped by its acquisition of seniors health specialist CareMore Health Group earlier this year. Even with the CareMore acquisition, WellPoint is interested in further expanding its Medicare business, DeVeydt said.

"We still think scale will matter over time for the senior market, just as it matters for the commercial market, so we're always going to be open-minded to opportunities that may come to the table to get more scale," DeVeydt said.

Medicare is an enticing market for health insurers because the entry of the postwar baby boom generation into retirement is expected to swell the ranks of privately run Medicare Advantage plans.

"If I had only $100 to spend, and three assets came up and they all had equal value, my bias would be toward a Medicare company right now because I see the boomers aging in and it's where the population is going," DeVeydt said.

"If you're not in this space, you're going to miss a major demographic of the U.S. population," the CFO said.

SKEPTICAL OF LARGE DEALS

Investors have placed bets on consolidation in the health insurance industry as a U.S. healthcare overhaul enacted last year puts a premium on curbing costs and creates incentives for larger companies to take advantage of scale.

DeVeydt said many of the deals that may occur may be smaller "tuck ins" that gain little notice. Earlier on Wednesday, Coventry Health Care CVH.N said it was buying a health plan serving low-income Medicaid beneficiaries in Kansas and Missouri for an undisclosed amount of money.

DeVeydt was more skeptical that very large deals in the health insurance industry would occur any time soon. Companies are watching to see whether the U.S. Federal Trade Commission will allow some pending transactions, such as Express Scripts Inc's (ESRX.O) purchase of Medco Health Solutions MHS.N and AT&T's (T.N) acquisition of T-Mobile USA.

"People aren't willing to put at risk a big break-up fee if they don't think they've got a really good shot at getting it through FTC," DeVeydt said.

WellPoint's third-quarter net income fell to $683.2 million from $739.1 million a year earlier. Earnings per share rose to $1.90 from $1.84 a year before, when the company had more outstanding shares.

Excluding investment gains, earnings of $1.77 per share were 9 cents ahead of analysts' average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose about 6 percent to $15.16 billion.

In the quarter, WellPoint's enrollment rose 2.6 percent to 34.4 million from a year earlier. Chief Executive Angela Braly said the weak U.S. economy and high unemployment could weigh on membership next year.

"We currently expect the number of workers with health benefits may decline modestly as many employers are facing a challenging business outlook," Braly said on a conference call with analysts. "We also expect the individual membership will continue to be negatively impacted by the economy."

WellPoint projected 2011 earnings in a range of $7.18 to $7.28 per share. Excluding net investment gains, the forecast is $6.90 to $7.00 per share, up from its prior range of $6.75 to $6.95. Analysts had been looking for $7.07.

Company executives did not give a forecast for 2012 earnings on a conference call with analysts, but reiterated their expectation that earnings will grow.

Shares in WellPoint were up 4.3 percent to $69.86 in late afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York and Debra Sherman in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Gerald E. McCormick, Gary Hill)