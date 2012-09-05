Sept 5 WellPoint Inc on Wednesday sold $3.25 billion of senior notes in four parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Citigroup, Credit Suisse, and Deutsche Bank were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: WELLPOINT INC TRANCHE 1 AMT $625 MLN COUPON 1.25 PCT MATURITY 09/10/2015 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.959 FIRST PAY 03/10/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 1.264 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/08/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 95 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $625 MLN COUPON 1.875 PCT MATURITY 01/15/2018 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.772 FIRST PAY 07/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 1.919 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/08/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 130 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS TRANCHE 3 AMT $1 BLN COUPON 3.3 PCT MATURITY 01/15/2023 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.663 FIRST PAY 07/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 3.337 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/08/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 175 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS TRANCHE 4 AMT $1 BLN COUPON 4.65 PCT MATURITY 01/15/2043 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.421 FIRST PAY 07/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 4.684 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/08/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 200 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS