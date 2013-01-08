Jan 8 Insurer Wellpoint Inc. on Tuesday
said that it expected 2013 adjusted profit to be "relatively
stable" compared with 2012 and that it would buy back more
shares, leading to moderate growth on a per share basis.
For 2012, the health insurer said that it expects to report
adjusted 2012 net income near the high end or slightly above its
prior guidance for a range of of $7.30 to $7.40 per share,
excluding items.
The company said that due to a favorable tax gain, its 2012
net earnings would be more than the $7.37 to $7.47 range it had
previously foreseen.
Analysts had expected adjusted 2012 earnings of $7.46 per
share and 2013 earnings of $8.01 per share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Wellpoint made the disclosure in a regulatory filing and is
due to present later on Tuesday at the JP Morgan Healthcare
conference.