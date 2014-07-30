RPT-AIA Group CEO leaves to take up new role at HSBC
March 12 Hong Kong insurer AIA Group Ltd said its CEO and President Mark Tucker will leave the company to take up the role of non-executive Group Chairman of HSBC Holdings Plc
July 30 WellPoint Inc Chief Financial Officer Wayne DeVeydt said on Wednesday the costs for new exchange customers were tracking within the company's expectations and are covered by the premium prices it has charged in 2014.
The company still expects profit margins on the new exchange business of 3 percent to 5 percent. DeVeydt said the company may need to pay into the pool of money this year that will be available to insurance companies in order to balance their risk of participating in the new exchanges.
The exchanges were created under President Barack Obama's national healthcare reform law and coverage began on Jan. 1, 2014. (Reporting by Caroline Humer)
March 12 Hong Kong insurer AIA Group Ltd said its CEO and President Mark Tucker will leave the company to take up the role of non-executive Group Chairman of HSBC Holdings Plc
* HSBC appoints Mark Tucker to succeed Douglas Flint as group chairman
* Mark Tucker to Retire as AIA Group Chief Executive to be succeeded by Ng Keng Hooi from 1 September 2017