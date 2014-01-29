Jan 29 WellPoint Inc said on Wednesday
that based on the enrollment it had received so far, it has
priced its new exchange products properly based on the customer
ages and profiles.
The company said the ages and profiles of customers have
been as it expected. Data related to early enrollment numbers
nationwide have been showing customers in general were skewing
older, which has some analysts worried that insurers priced
their plans too low and would lose money on them.
WellPoint Chief Executive Officer Joseph Swedish said during
a conference call with investors that "the average age of the
application reflects individuals that are close to what we
anticipated in our pricing."
He also said the risk profile of customers is what they had
modeled for their plan pricing.
The company has received 500,000 applications for individual
customers, for plans sold both on and off the exchanges, and the
majority are for members who are new to WellPoint, Swedish said.