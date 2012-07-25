July 25 Health insurer WellPoint Inc
posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday and
cut its full-year earnings forecast, citing lower enrollment and
higher medical cost trends.
Second-quarter net income fell to $643.6 million, or $1.94
per share, from $701.6 million, or $1.89 per share, a year
earlier, when the company had more outstanding stock.
Excluding items, WellPoint reported earnings of $2.04 per
share, 4 cents below the analysts' average estimate, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)