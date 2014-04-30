BRIEF-Medtronic announces pricing of $2 billion of senior notes
* REG-Medtronic announces pricing of $2 billion of senior notes
April 30 WellPoint Inc, the second-largest U.S. health insurer, said on Wednesday that first-quarter profit fell, largely because of investment spending related to healthcare reform and the higher administrative costs of adding new commercial customers.
WellPoint, which runs Anthem and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield plans, reported net profit of $701 million, or $2.40 per share, down from $885 million, or $2.89 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding net gains of 10 cents per share, earnings were $2.30 per share.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $2.12 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately known if the figures were comparable. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* REG-Medtronic announces pricing of $2 billion of senior notes
LONDON, March 22 JP Morgan retained its place atop the global investment banking league table last year, with the top five places now firmly in the hands of U.S. banks, reflecting their domination over struggling European peers, data on Wednesday showed.
LONDON, March 22 Failing to reach a comprehensive free trade deal with the European Union risks significant damage to Britain's trade in non-financial services, a committee of members of the upper house of parliament said in a report published on Wednesday.