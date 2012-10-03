Oct 2 Amerigroup Corp said it has
delayed a stockholder approval vote on the $4.5 billion sale of
the health insurer to WellPoint Inc by two weeks after
shareholders sued Amerigroup's board.
Amerigroup has now scheduled the vote for Oct. 23, it said
in a regulatory filing.
In August, shareholders of Amerigroup sued its board,
contending its advisers at Goldman Sachs had a "hopelessly
conflicted" role in the company's pending sale to WellPoint.
Goldman, according to the lawsuit, pushed Amerigroup toward
a quick deal with WellPoint over a more lucrative merger with
another unnamed company.
WellPoint announced the deal to buy the rival health insurer
in July, betting on an expansion of the U.S. government's health
plan for the poor soon after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld
President Barack Obama's healthcare law.
Shares of Amerigroup closed at $91.56 on Tuesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.