By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK Feb 5 Wells Fargo & Co has
agreed to pay $4 million for violations on credit card accounts
at a former affiliate, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said.
Wells Fargo will pay a $2 million penalty and $2 million in
restitution to consumers after the affiliate illegally took
interests in borrowers' homes, in exchange for extending credit
for routine credit card purchases, Cuomo said in a statement.
The state's Department of Financial Services found the
violations in loans made through the bank's NowLine Visa
Platinum Credit Card Account product, the statement said.
The issues arose from the state's examinations of accounts
in 2005 and 2008, according to a consent order.
Tom Goyda, a Wells Fargo spokesman, in an email said the
bank is pleased to settle, and stopped offering the NowLine
product in New York in 2005.
He also said the San Francisco-based bank would release all
remaining liens associated with the accounts, and has refunded
or credited former NowLine customers in New York.
Wells Fargo Financial Credit Services of New York Inc
(WFFCS) and Wells Fargo Financial Bank, a former South
Dakota-chartered affiliate, acquired the "NowLine Home Equity
Lines of Credit" that let New Yorkers make credit card purchases
secured by interests in their homes.
According to the state, it is not permissible under New York
law for NowLine to have secured the credit card accounts that
way.
A 2008 examination also turned up evidence of altered and
falsified income documents to help borrowers qualify for loans,
the consent order said.
And WFFCS failed to provide discounted interest rates after
charging fees for borrowers to obtain them, it added.
(Additional reporting by Jonathan Stempel; Editing by
Bernadette Baum, Bernard Orr)