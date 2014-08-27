NEW YORK Aug 27 Wells Fargo Advisors, Wells
Fargo & Co's securities brokerage, said Wednesday it had
hired two financial advisers away from rival Merrill Lynch to
work at Wells' Seal Beach office in Southern California.
Travis Barr and Marco Cisneros joined Wells on Aug. 14 from
Merrill Lynch's office in nearby Long Beach, California, where
they managed a combined $227 million in client assets.
The bring with them financial consultant Mallory Brady.
A Merrill Lynch spokeswoman declined to comment except to
confirm the brokers left the firm.
As two of the four largest U.S. securities brokerages, Wells
Fargo Advisors and Merrill Lynch often recruit top-performing
advisers away from each other.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Andrea Ricci)