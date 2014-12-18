BRIEF-Stewardship Financial files for offering of common stock for up to $17.3 mln
* Files for offering of common stock for up to $17.3 million - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2n84HZP) Further company coverage:
Dec 18 Two brokerage units of Wells Fargo & Co must pay a joint $1.5 million fine for failing to comply with anti-money laundering regulations by not verifying 220,000 new accounts during a nine-year period, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) said on Thursday.
The lapses, at Wells Fargo Advisors and Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, occurred between 2003 and 2012, according to FINRA, the Wall Street's watchdog. Wells Fargo & Co neither admitted nor denied FINRA's allegations, the regulator said.
A Wells Fargo spokesman declined to comment. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* CEO Frederick A. Henderson's 2016 total compensation was $4.8 million versus $5.9 million in 2015 - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2n7XokE) Further company coverage:
(Recasts, updates with closing prices) By Eric Onstad LONDON, March 22 Copper rebounded from a near two-week low on Wednesday as investors took advantage of a correction to rebuild long positions amid persistent supply issues, including a strike at the world's biggest copper mine in Chile. The metal had earlier joined a sell-off in shares, oil and other commodities on concerns that U.S. President Trump had yet to implement mooted tax cuts and infrastructure spending.