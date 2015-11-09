BRIEF-Markel acquires Allsport
* Markel Canada has acquired 50% of Allsport Insurance Marketing Ltd that it did not already own Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Nov 9 Wells Fargo has no immediate plans to acquire an asset manager in Britain, the U.S. bank's regional president said, after a Sunday Times report said it was considering moves for several firms.
"We don't have any immediate plans to acquire a UK-based investment firm," Jim Johnston, president for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, told Reuters. (Reporting by Angus Berwick; editing by Simon Jessop)
* Markel Canada has acquired 50% of Allsport Insurance Marketing Ltd that it did not already own Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Group Ten Metals acquires additional claims at Black Lake adjoining First Mining Finance's Goldlund Project in Ontario, Canada
April 6 Rue21 Inc is preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as this month, according to people familiar with the matter, as the U.S. teen fashion retailer faces a big debt pile and declining foot traffic.