By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, March 30 U.S. regulators took a former
Wells Fargo & Co trader to trial on Monday on insider
trading charges, days after reaching a settlement with another
bank employee accused of giving him illegal tips.
A lawyer for the Securities and Exchange Commission told an
administrative judge in New York that the trader, Joseph
Ruggieri, made more than $117,000 in profits for Wells Fargo by
trading healthcare company stocks ahead of ratings changes by
one of the bank's analysts.
"It can't be a coincidence," said Preethi Krishnamurthy, the
SEC lawyer. "It can't be good luck or instincts. Because if they
were, Mr. Ruggieri was secretly an investing whiz."
Paul Ryan, Ruggieri's lawyer, called the SEC's case
circumstantial, and said the regulator ignored instances where
Ruggieri's trades went against the analyst's recommendations.
"He should be vindicated because this case should never have
been brought," Ryan said.
Ruggieri, who denies the SEC's charges, appears to be the
first defendant to face trial in the United States following a
major federal appellate court ruling limiting the reach of
insider trading laws.
Gregory Bolan, the analyst, reached a settlement on Friday.
Terms have yet to be disclosed, though Sam Lieberman, his
lawyer, said Bolan was "very satisfied with his result."
The SEC says Ruggieri, a healthcare stock trader at Wells
Fargo in New York, in 2010 and 2011 traded on tips about six
ratings changes made by Bolan, an analyst in Nashville,
Tennessee, for companies including Parexel International
Corp and Bruker Corp.
Ahead of trial, Ruggieri argued the case should be dismissed
in light of a December ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals in New York.
The 2nd Circuit, in reversing the convictions of hedge fund
managers Todd Newman and Anthony Chiasson, ruled that
authorities must prove a trader knew the source of a tip
received a benefit in exchange for disclosing the inside
information.
The court also narrowed what constitutes a benefit, saying
it must be of "some consequence." The 2nd Circuit said it cannot
be just friendship but must be a "meaningfully close
relationship" suggesting a quid pro quo.
Ruggieri argued the SEC's alleged benefits to Bolan,
friendship and positive job feedback from Ruggieri, were
insufficient.
In pre-trial rulings, Patil agreed the 2nd Circuit's ruling
applied to the case but said the case should go to trial so he
could fully weigh the evidence.
The case is In the Matter of Bolan and Ruggieri, U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission, Administrative Proceeding
No. 3-16178.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Noeleen
Walder and David Gregorio)