By Aruna Viswanatha and Karen Freifeld
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK Feb 2 A U.S. judge on
Monday rejected allegations by the New York state attorney
general that Wells Fargo was violating the $25 billion
mortgage settlement that federal and state authorities reached
with five banks in 2012.
U.S. District Judge Rosemary Collyer described Attorney
General Eric Schneiderman's allegations as "so insubstantial"
that the state failed to allege a breach of the agreement.
In 2013, Schneiderman accused Wells Fargo of failing to
comply with several mortgage servicing standards as prescribed
by the earlier settlement.
Under the February 2012 deal, Wells, JPMorgan Chase & Co
, Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc and
Ally Financial agreed to pay billions in help to
homeowners and reform their mortgage servicing operations in
order to atone for abuses in processing foreclosures as the
housing market collapsed.
By spring 2013, Schneiderman said his office had documented
hundreds of violations of the deal by Wells Fargo and in October
asked the federal judge overseeing the settlement to force Wells
to comply with its terms. New York said the bank was not
responding to some struggling borrowers who were seeking loan
modifications as quickly as timetables under the settlement
required.
In the Monday order, the judge said New York's allegations
covered less than .022 percent of New York loans serviced by
Wells Fargo, and that a monitor appointed to oversee the
settlement could address those issues.
The settlement "does not require absolute perfection in loan
servicing," Collyer wrote.
She said allowing New York to go to court over their
concerns "would open the floodgates to lawsuits, running afoul
of the core purpose of the Consent Judgment--to resolve problems
in the mortgage industry with monitoring and compliance and
without litigation."
Wells Fargo spokesman Tom Goyda said the bank was gratified
the court has denied the New York Attorney General's motion.
A spokesman for Schneiderman, Matt Mittenthal, said his
office was disappointed the court did not grant specific relief
to consumers, but pointed out the ruling did find that states
can sue to enforce the terms of the deal.
