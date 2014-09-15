By Peter Rudegeair
NEW YORK, Sept 15 Getting a mortgage in the
United States may be easier than many borrowers think, according
to a survey released Monday by Wells Fargo & Co, the
largest U.S. mortgage lender.
Nearly two-thirds of respondents thought that a very good
credit score was necessary to buy a home, and more than 40
percent thought they needed a down payment equal to at least 20
percent of the purchase price to buy a home.
Under government-backed programs, first-time home buyers
with subprime credit scores can get a mortgage insured by the
Federal Housing Administration, and they can put down as little
as 3.5 percent of the purchase price.
Since the financial crisis, lenders have clamped down on
mortgage credit. The Mortgage Bankers Association's Mortgage
Credit Availability Index, which measures the ease with which
borrowers can take out a home loan based on credit scores,
loan-to-value ratios and other factors, fell by more than 80
percent from early 2007 through August 2014.
But there are other reasons why consumers are not taking out
loans like they once did, including the fear of being turned
down. In 2013, those fears kept 19 percent of families from
taking steps to get a consumer loan, up from 18.5 percent in
2010 and above the 16.4 percent rate of families who were
actually turned down for credit, according to the Federal
Reserve's most recent survey of consumer finances.
Even if mortgage credit is hard to come by, there is demand
for homes: more than two out of three respondents in Wells
Fargo's survey said it was a good time to buy.
Franklin Codel, Wells Fargo's head of mortgage production,
said his bank has taken steps to expand the pool of eligible
home buyers. Earlier this year it lowered the minimum credit
scores, or FICO scores, for loans that are backed by the
government the Federal Housing Administration, Fannie Mae, or
Freddie Mac.
"When we expanded FICO ranges, we saw not only an increase
in applications but we also saw an increase in approval rates,"
Codel said, without providing specifics on application volume or
approval rates.
Codel also said that the federal government, along with
Wells Fargo and the realtors and consumer groups with whom it
works, can play a role in dispelling these myths through some
kind of outreach program along the lines of what they did with
the government-subsidized Home Affordable Refinance Program and
the Home Affordable Modification Program.
Because Wells Fargo's survey is the first of its kind, it is
difficult to say how attitudes towards home ownership have
changed over time. Fannie Mae's August national housing survey
found a similar number of borrowers - 64 percent - thought it
was a good time to buy a home, though tied an all-time low and
was down from the 71 percent response rate in the August 2013
survey.
(Editing by Eric Walsh)