May 4 Wells Fargo & Co said it appointed Kyle Hranicky chief of its corporate banking group.

He succeeds Mike Johnson, who will retire by June 30 after spending 32 years with the bank.

In his new job, Hranicky will oversee a group that makes loans and provides asset, treasury and risk management services to corporate clients, Wells Fargo said in a statement. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)