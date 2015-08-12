Aug 12 Wells Fargo & Co said Michael Heid, executive vice president and head of its home lending business, would retire and Franklin Codel would succeed him, effective Oct. 1.

Codel is currently executive vice president and the head of the company's mortgage production, Wells Fargo said.

Heid, who has been with Wells Fargo for 28 years, will remain with the company until the end of the year. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)