* UK's Aviva looks to sell Friends Provident International for up to $750 million - WSJ, citing sources
Sept 23 Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network (Wells Fargo FiNet) said it hired two groups of advisers from Morgan Stanley.
The advisers had collectively managed about $1 billion in assets at Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo & Co's wealth management division for independent financial practices said on Wednesday.
The Perry Group, consisting of financial advisers Ronald Perry, John Perry and Robin Johnson, had managed $300 million in combined assets, Wells Fargo FiNet said.
Patrick Durham, who managed $25 million in client assets at Morgan Stanley, joined its branch in Boca Raton, Florida, the company said.
All four advisers joined on Sept. 11.
The team of Jonathan Schlackman, Alan Weintraub and Joshua Zamat joined Wells Fargo FiNet on Aug. 26. The group managed about $700 million in client assets at Morgan Stanley, the company said.
Wells Fargo FiNet said it had also hired Kurt Heyduck and Aaron Lucero in Coupeville, Washington. The team -- Terra Firma Wealth Management -- managed client assets worth $179 million, the company said.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
March 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 24 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * TESCO: Two of Tesco Plc's biggest shareholders have called on the supermarket group to withdraw its 3.7 billion-pound ($4.7 billion) agreed offer for wholesaler Booker Group Plc, potentially casting doubt on the deal's progress. * LLOYDS OF LONDON: Lloyds of London, the world's largest speciality insurance market, will this week pick Brussels or Luxembourg