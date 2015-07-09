July 9 Wells Fargo Advisors LLC, a unit of Wells Fargo & Co, said it hired Richard Bernstein and Ellen Cleary from Morgan Stanley as financial advisers.

Bernstein managed more than $425 million in client assets at Morgan Stanley, while Cleary managed more than $168 million, Wells Fargo Advisors said on Thursday.

The firm also hired Doug Walters from Janney Montgomery Scott LLC and Charles Guilbault from Bank of America's Merrill Lynch unit. (Reporting by Kirti Pandey)