NEW YORK Aug 5 Wells Fargo Advisors, Wells
Fargo & Company's registered broker-dealer, said Tuesday
it hired two veteran financial advisers away from Morgan Stanley
to join its office in Denver, Colorado.
Phillip "Chris" O'Neil and Joseph Jaensen joined Wells Fargo
on Monday with a combined 50 years of industry experience. At
Morgan Stanley, they managed $300 million in client assets.
Wells Fargo is one of four large U.S. brokerages
traditionally called wirehouses, which also include Morgan
Stanley, Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch,
and UBS Wealth Management Americas.
The brokerages often compete with each other for top
advisers.
Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Dan Grebler)