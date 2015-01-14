NEW YORK Jan 14 Wells Fargo & Co, one
of the biggest lenders to U.S. energy companies, is reviewing
each of its loans to the sector in the wake of oil prices
tumbling 60 percent since last summer, executives said
Wednesday.
The bank did not think its energy loan portfolio was at risk
enough to justify setting aside any money in the fourth quarter
to cover possible defaults, Wells Fargo Chief Financial Officer
John Shrewsberry told analysts on a Wednesday conference call,
adding that energy represented only 2 percent of the banks
outstanding loans.
He said he expected future loan demand in the industry would
"certainly be down."
Energy clients are taking "the appropriate evasive actions,"
including preserving cash, cutting costs and trimming debt in
light of the plunging oil prices, Shrewsberry said.
"We're ... going customer by customer and working through
each situation to figure out what this drop means to them,"
Shrewsberry said.
In recent years, the San Francisco-based bank has been one
of the beneficiaries of U.S. shale oil and gas discoveries and
the fracking boom. It has 500 relationships with
energy companies that range from lending money to underwriting
debt to taking firms public. The bank has invested around $500
million through funds and direct stakes, executives said at the
bank's May 2014 investor day.
Wells Fargo's revenue from these clients has grown steadily
to $1.04 billion in 2013 from $690 million in 2011.
Chief Executive Officer John Stumpf told analysts to focus
on the positive aspects of the drop in oil prices like more
discretionary income for U.S. consumers.
Lower energy prices also could benefit Wells Fargo's
merchant banking group as it looks to take part in
recapitalizing oil and gas companies that run into trouble or
acquiring energy assets from firms that need to sell them
quickly, Shrewsberry said in a separate interview with Reuters.
"That could be an interesting opportunity as things go
forward," Shrewsberry said.
Wells Fargo, the fourth largest U.S. bank by assets,
reported a slight increase in quarterly profit earlier Wednesday
as it earned more from credit cards and corporate loans.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)