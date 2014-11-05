(Adds details from regulatory filing and related cases, stock
action)
By Peter Rudegeair and Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK Nov 5 Wells Fargo & Co said on
Wednesday it is in discussions with the U.S. government to
resolve a lawsuit accusing the nation's largest mortgage lender
of cheating taxpayers by submitting ineligible home loans to a
federal insurance program.
Wells Fargo, the fourth-largest U.S. bank by assets,
disclosed the talks in a quarterly filing with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission.
In October 2012, the U.S. Department of Justice sued the San
Francisco-based bank, saying it failed to report more than 6,000
loans that did not meet requirements for insurance under the
Federal Housing Administration (FHA), and failed to properly
review early payment defaults.
The government said this caused the FHA to pay out hundreds
of millions of dollars in claims on loans that did not qualify
for insurance.
Wells Fargo asked a federal judge in Washington, D.C.
shortly after the complaint was filed to excuse it from the
Justice Department's claims, but was rebuffed in 2013. The
bank's appeal also failed.
At a June hearing in New York, a Justice Department lawyer
said the bank and the government had tried several times to
resolve their differences but were unsuccessful.
Jennifer Queliz, a spokeswoman for U.S. Attorney Preet
Bharara in Manhattan, declined comment.
Wells Fargo is not the only big bank to face such
allegations. JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp
, Citigroup Inc and Deutsche Bank AG
all reached settlements with the Justice
Department over related issues in recent years.
The bank lowered its estimate of projected
litigation-related losses to as much as $950 million above the
sum already set aside at the end of September. That is down from
an estimated $1.2 billion at the end of June, according to the
SEC filing.
Wells Fargo shares rose 1.1 percent to $53.48.
(Additional reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by
James Dalgleish and Jeffrey Benkoe)