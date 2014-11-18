BRIEF-Karnalyte Resources says board approved an annual budget of about $4.85 mln for 2017
* Karnalyte resources inc. Releases financial results for the year ended 2016 and announces plans for q1 and q2 2017
NEW YORK Nov 18 Wells Fargo & Co and the U.S. Department of Justice are "no longer as optimistic" about settling a lawsuit accusing the country's largest mortgage lender of fraud, a lawyer for the bank said on Tuesday.
Douglas Baruch, a lawyer for Wells Fargo, told a U.S. federal court judge in Manhattan that while the parties would not rule out a settlement, both sides were prepared to resume litigating after putting the case on hold since July.
"The parties are no longer as optimistic as they once were," he said. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York)
* Karnalyte resources inc. Releases financial results for the year ended 2016 and announces plans for q1 and q2 2017
WASHINGTON, March 16 While he has swallowed a big budget cut, had his chosen deputy vetoed, and been dismissed as invisible in his own building, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is playing a patient game to gain influence by avoiding public conflicts with the White House, six current and former U.S. officials said on Thursday.
* Maxim power corp. Announces 2016 financial and operating results