RPT-WRAPUP 6-Chaos, anger as Trump order halts some Muslim immigrants
* Ban affects Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen
NEW YORK Oct 12 Wells Fargo & Co chairman and chief executive officer, John Stumpf, will retire and the board of directors has chosen Tim Sloan as the new CEO, the U.S. West Coast-based bank said on Wednesday.
Stephen Sanger will be chairman and Elizabeth Duke the vice chair.
The changes are effective immediately.
Wells Fargo is due to report third-quarter earnings on Friday after a Congressional probe and lawsuits following complaints that unauthorized customer accounts to meet sales targets were opened. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Ban affects Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen
Jan 28 A new ban on U.S. travel for nationals of seven Middle Eastern countries caught the airline industry unprepared, with flight crew from those states also barred from entering, the International Air Transport Association said on Saturday.
OTTAWA/TORONTO, Jan 28 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomed those fleeing war and persecution on Saturday even as Canadian airlines said they would turn back U.S.-bound passengers to comply with an immigration ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries.