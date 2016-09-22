UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Dan Freed
Sept 22 Wells Fargo & Co Chief Executive John Stumpf, under fire over problematic sales tactics, resigned from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco's advisory council on Thursday.
"John made a personal decision to resign as the Twelfth District's representative to the Federal Advisory Council. His top priority is leading Wells Fargo," Wells Fargo spokesman Mark Folk said in an email.
A spokesman for the San Francisco Fed declined to comment beyond a press release from the regulator announcing Stumpf's resignation.
The Federal Advisory Council has 12 banking industry representatives and ordinarily meets four times a year. Representatives typically serve three one-year terms. Stumpf's second term would have ended at the end of this year.
Maine Senator Angus King, a political independent, wrote a letter on Thursday to San Francisco Fed Chairman Roy Vallee asking him not to appoint Stumpf for a third one-year term. Four Senate Democrats also signed the letter.
Wells Fargo has fired some 5,300 employees for opening as many as 2 million accounts in customers' names without their authorization. On Sept. 8, a federal regulator and Los Angeles prosecutor announced a $190 million settlement with Wells. (Additional reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru and Patrick Rucker in Washington, D.C.; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Chris Reese)
