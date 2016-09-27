WASHINGTON, Sept 27 A leading Republican
lawmaker in Congress on Tuesday said Wells Fargo would
be right to recover pay from executives involved in a scandal in
which up to 2 million accounts and credit cards were set up
without customers' consent.
Jeb Hensarling, chairman of the House of Representatives
Financial Services Committee, said he wants to see such a move.
"I'm not going to volunteer to be Wells Fargo's PR firm,"
the Texas lawmaker said.
"I'll tell you this: if I was a shareholder, I would be
outraged if there weren't clawbacks," Hensarling told reporters
at the annual meeting of the Securities Industry and Financial
Markets Association, referring to the maneuver to take back
executives' pay.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that Wells
Fargo's board is likely to decide on whether to claw back pay
from former retail banking head Carrie Tolstedt and Chief
Executive John Stumpf ahead of a hearing before the House
Financial Services Committee on Thursday.
Lawmakers on the U.S. Senate Banking Committee grilled
Stumpf last week over the accounts scandal, with some calling on
him to resign and forfeit his earnings and hold other senior
executives accountable.
Hensarling, however, said he would not call for the bank to
take any action.
"As a member of Congress, our business is applying the law.
Our business is making sure that the remedies of fines and
penalties and, where necessary, criminal prosecution - if the
facts warrant - that's the business of government."
