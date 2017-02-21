Feb 21 Wells Fargo & Co said on Tuesday it fired four executives in its community banking business as part of an independent investigation into its sales practices.

Wells Fargo has been under pressure to show it is holding its management accountable after government investigations found that some of its employees opened as many as two million accounts without customers' knowledge.

The scandal led to the departure of former Chairman and Chief Executive John Stumpf last October.

Wells Fargo said on Tuesday the board's investigation was ongoing and was expected to be completed before the company's annual shareholder meeting in April. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)