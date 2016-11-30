BRIEF-Hugo barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
Nov 30 James Strother, Wells Fargo & Co's general counsel, who had originally planned to retire at year-end, will stay on indefinitely in the position to deal with the fallout from a sales scandal, according to a bank spokesman.
"In light of recent events the decision was made to have Jim Strother remain with the company and continue to serve as our general counsel," said Peter Gilchrist, a bank spokesman, adding that the decision was made by the bank's board of directors. A search is under way for Strother's replacement, Gilchrist said.
An email and call to Strother were not returned. (Reporting by Dan Freed in New York; editing by Lauren Tara LaCapra)
Jan 25 A federal judge refused to order Wal-Mart Stores Inc to pay $80 million in penalties in a lawsuit alleging the retailer failed to pay hundreds of truck drivers in California the minimum compensation for certain tasks, the Associated Press reported.