J&J to buy Actelion for $30 billion
ZURICH, Jan 26 Swiss biotech company Actelion said on Thursday it had agreed to be purchased by Johnson & Johnson in a $30 billion deal.
Nov 17 Wells Fargo & Co's account openings slowed in October, following a sales scandal that shattered the bank's folksy image, triggered federal and state investigations and cost the bank's chief executive his job.
October consumer account opens fell 27 percent from September and were down 44 percent from a year earlier, Wells Fargo said on Thursday..
"Because the sales practices settlement was announced on September 8th, October data reflects the first full month of impact," Mary Mack, head of Wells Fargo's community banking business, said in a statement.
The bank agreed in September to pay regulators $185 million to settle charges that its staff opened as many as 2 million accounts without customers' knowledge or approval. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
WHISTLER, British Columbia, Jan 25 TransCanada Corp has yet to discuss the Keystone XL oil pipeline with shippers and is not certain if all were still in support of it, the company's CEO said on Wednesday in his first public comments since President Donald Trump revived the project.
* TechnipFMC receives well intervention Work From Inpex In Australia