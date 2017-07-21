Wells Fargo ordered to pay $575,000, reinstate whistleblower

July 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Labor on Friday ordered Wells Fargo & Co to pay $575,000 and rehire a whistleblower the bank dismissed in September 2011 after the former employee raised concerns over the opening of customer accounts without their knowledge, the agency said in a statement.

The name of the whistleblower was not disclosed. Representaties for the bank and the Labor Department had no immediate response to questions. (Reporting by Dan Freed; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)