BRIEF-United Bancorp Inc says Q4 earnings per share $0.18
* United Bancorp, Inc. Reports an 11% increase in diluted earnings per share, a forward dividend yield of 3.3% and market value appreciation of 41% for the year ended december 31, 2016
Jan 12 Wells Fargo Advisors, a unit of Wells Fargo & Co, said on Thursday it has promoted four executives to new leadership positions.
The firm promoted Richard Getzoff as head of Advisor Led East, John Alexander as head of Advisor Led West.
It also promoted Heather Hunt-Ruddy as head of client experience and growth and Erik Karanik as head of operations and branch infrastructure.
All four will report to David Kowach, president and head of Wells Fargo Advisors. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)
* United Bancorp, Inc. Reports an 11% increase in diluted earnings per share, a forward dividend yield of 3.3% and market value appreciation of 41% for the year ended december 31, 2016
* Consortium consisting of General Electric Company, UGL-CH2M JV expects to file arbitration claims against JKC Australia LNG Pty
* Multi-year partnership with Boston Celtics; co to be team's first jersey patch partner beginning 2017-18 season;partnership terms not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: