BRIEF-Poxel Q4 cash and cash equivalents at 45.6 million euros
* As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents were 45.6 million euros ($48.1 million)
NEW YORK, Dec 1 (IFR) - Wells Fargo on Thursday launched a US$7bn five-part bond to be issued via two different entities of the bank and expected to price later in the day.
Four tranches came to market via Wells Fargo Bank NA, with the fifth from Wells Fargo & Co. (Reporting by John Balassi; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
* As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents were 45.6 million euros ($48.1 million)
ZURICH, Jan 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent firmer at 8,420 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were fractionally lower on Friday in holiday-thinned trade but were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar retained gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.