NEW YORK Aug 17 Wells Fargo Advisors' bank channel, which puts brokers in bank branches, said Monday it hired two brokers, Jane Drew and Timothy Pester.

Jane Drew joined Wells Fargo in Portland, Oregon, on Aug. 7 from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where she had managed $278 million in client assets. She joins her daughter, Katherine Drew, who has worked for Wells Fargo since last year.

Timothy Pester joined the firm on Aug. 11 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, from Key Investment Services, where he had previously managed $100 million in client assets.

Wells Fargo Advisors' bank channel, Wealth Brokerage Services, sells investment advice and planning in both Wells Fargo banks and separate wealth management offices. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Dan Grebler)