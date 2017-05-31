WASHINGTON May 31 California lawmakers are
making headway on legislation to allow state residents to sue
financial institutions for fraud, rather than letting banks
force customers to settle disputes in arbitration.
The state Senate on Tuesday passed the bill, spurred by last
year's Wells Fargo phantom accounts scandal. It now goes to the
legislature's Assembly, where it is also expected to win
approval.
Under the bill, judges could override contract clauses that
require customers to settle disputes through arbitration in
cases where a bank commits fraud using customers' personal
information.
"Instead of allowing victims to have their day in court and
permit an independent judge or jury to arrive at a verdict
following an open and fair trial, Wells Fargo wrongly pushed
customers seeking justice into forced arbitration,” California
Treasurer John Chiang said in a statement on Wednesday.
Mandatory arbitration clauses inserted into Wells Fargo
account-opening agreements have blocked its customers from suing
Wells, the third-largest U.S. bank, in court over revelations
that the bank opened millions of accounts without customers'
knowledge.
Arbitration clauses, which have become standard practice
since a 2011 U.S. Supreme Court decision, require consumers to
agree not to sue in the future as a condition of purchasing
products or services.
Republicans and others say that class actions, where people
band together to share resources in a single lawsuit, only
benefit lawyers who reap high fees and does not right
substantial wrongs. Companies also say the lawsuits suck up time
and money, compared to arbitrations that speed smoothly toward
resolution.
Consumer-rights advocates, meanwhile, portray arbitration as
a fixed game. Because companies largely control the proceedings
- most hire and pay the arbitrators - they can ensure disputes
are settled in their favor, advocates say.
In addition, arbitration rulings are made by just one person
and are not subject to any kind of appeal.
In the Wells Fargo account scandal, regulators, including
the CFPB, fined the bank $190 million for the alleged deceit, of
which $5 million was to be paid to customers.
The legislation in California, which as the country's most
populous state makes it particularly influential, could open the
door for other states to step in where the federal government
has recently faltered.
Momentum to do away with mandatory arbitration clauses led
the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to propose a rule
last year requiring companies to let customers join class action
lawsuits. But that proposal has stalled in the face of
opposition from Republicans, who control both Congress and the
White House.
In March, Representative Brad Sherman of California and
Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio, both Democrats, introduced bills
to prohibit mandatory arbitration clauses for credit card and
personal bank accounts. But the bills are expected to go
nowhere.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Leslie Adler)